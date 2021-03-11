Business

NSE gets final approval for demutualisation

As NSE completes demutualization process

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received final approvals for its demutualisation plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively. With these approvals, the exchange has now completed its demutualisation process. Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has been created. The group will have three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulation company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company. All the entities have been duly registered at the CAC. Speaking on the development, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, NSE Council President, said: “Successful demutualisation was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the Presidency of the exchange. SEC’s decision today to approve the NSE’s demutualisation plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the Demutualisation Act through the National Assembly.

“We are elated that this milestone has been achieved as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of trading at the exchange and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited. On behalf of the NSE, I would like to warmly thank all those that have worked assiduously to achieve this watershed event on our journey to make the NSE a multifaceted exchange that extends across various markets and geographical regions.”

