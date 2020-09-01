NSE gets first female chairman in 60 years

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu Branch has elected first female chairman, Mrs. Uchenwa Ujam 60 years after the association was established. She was elected in the just concluded 2020 Annual General Meeting/ Election.

The election held at the Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board Hall, threw the women engineers into jubilation after Ujam was declared winner in the society where men seemed to dominate.

Ujam, however, recorded a landslide victory with 61 votes to defeat her co-contestant, Mr. Chibuzo Aka, who scored 29 votes. In her acceptance speech as the Chairman-elect, Ujam thanked her colleagues for finding her worthy to lead the society, promising not to let them down.

Ujam said although many factors caused building collapse, she vowed that there would be no room for quacks in engineering in the state under her leadership.

