News

NSE gets first female chairman in 60 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu Branch has elected first female chairman, Mrs. Uchenwa Ujam 60 years after the association was established. She was elected in the just concluded 2020 Annual General Meeting/ Election.

 

The election held at the Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board Hall, threw the women engineers into jubilation after Ujam was declared winner in the society where men seemed to dominate.

 

Ujam, however, recorded a landslide victory with 61 votes to defeat her co-contestant, Mr. Chibuzo Aka, who scored 29 votes. In her acceptance speech as the Chairman-elect, Ujam thanked her colleagues for finding her worthy to lead the society, promising not to let them down.

 

Ujam said although many factors caused building collapse, she vowed that there would be no room for quacks in engineering in the state under her leadership.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PGF DG: Internal wrangling in APC, bane of governance

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has situated the alleged bad governance in the present administration to the internal wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The DG, however, proposed for a constitutional amendment committee to the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee According to him, beyond proposals for constitutional amendment, […]
News

Nigerian Army’s Day Celebration: Olowu, Civil Society Coalitions Advocate For Synergy Among Security Agencies

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosin 3, and coalition of civil society organizations have advocated for synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat the Boko Haram and other criminalities bedeviling the country .   Olowu, who address the media after an interface with the coalition of civil […]
News Top Stories

Obesity raises risk for premature heart disease death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More Australians and Americans are dying from cardiovascular disease attributable to excess weight, particularly in younger people, according to new research. The researchers from the University of Melbourne in Australia, have therefore warned that this trend would continue without concerted government action that promotes behaviour change. The findings of the new study are published in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: