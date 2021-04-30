NSE halts downturn with N355bn gain

Activities on Nigeria’s equities market closed positive yesterday halting days of market downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 1.75 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism in undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 679.72 basis points or1.75 per cent to close at39,461.20 as against 38,781.48 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N355 billion or 1.75 per cent to close at 20.651 trillion from N20.296 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 270.68 million shares exchanged in 3,897 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 94.67 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,552 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 61.29 million shares in 269 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 24 while decliners closed at 18. Fidson Healthcare Plc and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N5.28 and N20.90 per share respectively while Ecocorp Plc followed with a gain of 9.26 per cent to close at N5.90 per share. CHI Plc added 9.09 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share.

Like this: Like Loading...