NSE halts gaining streak, loses N144bn

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.95 per cent to halt 12 days gaining streak as profit taking hits the market. The market had the previous day made N708 billion to record highest gains in more than five years. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 275.02 basis points or 0.95 per cent to close at 28,634.35 basis points as against 28,909.37 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N144 billion or 0.95 per cent to close at N14.966 trillion from N15.110 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 832.88 million shares exchanged in 9,180 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 448.83 million shares exchanged by investors in 4,378 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 190.52 million shares in 1,689 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 24 while decliners closed at 31. Berger Paints Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.84 per cent to close at N6.70 per share while Linkage Assurance Plc followed with 9.76 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share. Nascon Plc added 9.59 per cent to close at N12.00 per share.

