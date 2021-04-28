Business

NSE halts gaining streak, records N7bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The equities market’s key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.03 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 13.04 basis points or 0.03 per cent to close at 39,305.48 basis points as against 39,318.52 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N7 billion to close at N20.570 trillion from N20.577 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 252.57 million shares exchanged in 3,474 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium subsector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 82.63 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,015 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc, followed with a turnover of 57.95 million shares in 691 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 23, while decliners closed at 18.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MAN: Renewed congestion disrupts clearing of raw materials

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that majority of its members are once again complaining over their inability to access port facilities due to renewed congestion, saying it is slowing trade facilitation in the country. Particularly, MAN revealed that 82 per cent of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of manufacturing firms complained that […]
Business

Loan charges hit BNP Paribas’ profits amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Charges linked to the COVID- 19 pandemic ate into BNP Paribas’ net profit in the fourth quarter as the lender set aside more provisions for loans that could turn sour, Reuters reported at the weekend. Rivals such as Santander have also been setting aside funds as lenders brace for loan repayment problems, although the crisis […]
Business

Investors gain N6bn as stocks rebound

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, halting days of downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks.   The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.02 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica