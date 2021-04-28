NSE halts gaining streak, records N7bn loss

The equities market’s key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.03 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 13.04 basis points or 0.03 per cent to close at 39,305.48 basis points as against 39,318.52 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N7 billion to close at N20.570 trillion from N20.577 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 252.57 million shares exchanged in 3,474 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium subsector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 82.63 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,015 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc, followed with a turnover of 57.95 million shares in 691 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 23, while decliners closed at 18.

