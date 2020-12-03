NSE halts gaining streak with N42bn loss

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.3 per cent to halt gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains.

Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 90.8 basis points or 0.3 per cent to close at 35,056.82 basis points as against 35,147.62 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N42 billion to close at N18.322 trillion from N18.364 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 368.97 million shares exchanged in 4,598 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 162.20 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,620 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 56.62 million shares in 763 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 19 while decliners closed at 22. AIICO Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.90 per cent to close at N1.11 per share while Regency Alliance Assurance Plc followed with a gain of 9.09 per cent each to close at 24 kobo per share. FTN Cocoa Plc added 8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share. On the other hand, C and I Leasing Nigeria Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.90 per cent to close at N4.46 per share. AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc followed with 9.70 per cent to close at N2.14 per share while NNFM Plc trailed with a loss of 9.67 per cent to close at N6.26 per share.

