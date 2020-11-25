Business

NSE halts losing streak with N114bn gain

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing three days’ negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.64 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned green following positive investors’ sentiments.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 218.78 basis points or 0.64 per cent to close at 34,340.56 as against 34,121.78 recorded the previous day while the market SDGscapitalisation of equities appreciated by N114 billion or 0.64 per cent to close at N17.943 trillion from N17.829 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 365.41 million shares exchanged in 6,325 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 165.79 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,448 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 73.15 million shares in 1,143 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 26 while decliners also closed at 16. UPDC Reit Plc led the gainers’ table 9.64 per cent to close at N4.55 per share while UCAP Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N4.60 per share.

Fidelity Bank Plc added 9.47 per cent to close at N2.66 per share. On the other hand, Eterna Oil Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.98 per cent to close at N4.15 per share. Fidson Healthcare Plc followed with 9.81 per cent to close at N4.87 per share while Champion Breweries Plc trailed with a loss of 9.43 per cent to close at 96 kobo per share.

