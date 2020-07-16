Business

NSE halts losing streak with N7bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing twoday negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.06 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following positive investors’ sentiments. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 15.67 basis points or 0.06 per cent to close at 24,130.26 as against 24,114.59 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N7 billion or 0.06 per cent to close at N12.586 trillion from N12.579 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 208.21 million shares exchanged in 3,648 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 93.96 million shares exchanged by investors in 853 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and GTBank Plc.

The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 55.89 million shares in 1,297 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 11 while decliners also closed at 15.

SUNU Assurance Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 10 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share while Cutix Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of 7.69 per cent to close at N1.82 per share. Dangote Sugar Plc added 5.17 per cent to close at N12.20 per share. On the other hand, Julius Berger Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.88 per cent to close at N15.50 per share. Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with 9.84 per cent to close at N30.70 per share while Linkage Assurance Plc trailed with a loss of 9.09 per cent to close at 46 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE dips further, posts N2bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share price as the bears sustained grip following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only nine gainers against 23 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 3.86 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close […]
Business

Guinness Nigeria notifies investors of potential profit slump

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

G uinness Nigeria Plc has notified the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public that it may suffer a profit slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.     This was disclosed in a notice signed by Stanley Njoroge, its finance and strategy director.     “The adverse impact […]
Business

EY: Global businesses divided over COVID-19 impact on company ethics

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As businesses start to look beyond the COVID-19 crisis, EY (Ernst&Young) Global Integrity Report 2020 has revealed that businesses are divided over the implications of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic for company ethics.       The findings are part of a survey of almost 3,000 respondents from 33 countries including Nigeria up to February 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: