NSE halts weekly gains with 0.99% loss

SLOW DOWN

Fourteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 34 equities in the previous week

T

rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished last week negative as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.99 per cent to close at 24,826.75 and N12.951 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE MERI Growth, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 1.00 per cent, 1.42 per cent, 1.81 per cent, 1.01 per cent and 2.24 per cent respectively, while NSE ASeM closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.050 billion shares worth N10.125 billion in 19,576 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.103 billion shares valued at N9.876 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,616 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 736.274 million shares valued at N5.472 billion traded in 9,776 deals; thus contributing 70.13 per cent and 54.04 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 69.496 million shares worth N334.478 million in 471 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 66.380 million shares worth N1.351 billion in 3,130 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and FCMB Group Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 316.321 million shares worth N3.350 billion in 2,983 deals, contributing 30.13 per centand 33.08% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fourteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 34 equities in the previous week. 47 equities depreciated in price, higher than 31 equities in the previous week, while 102 equities remained unchanged, lower than 98 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 121,769 units valued at N675.284 million were traded last week in 22 deals, compared with a total of 767,768 units valued at N5.607 billion transacted the previous week in 17 deals.

A total of 11,920 units valued at N12.265 million were traded last week in 18 deals compared with a total of 1,002 units valued at N971,140.42 transacted the previous week in 9 deals.

Like this: Like Loading...