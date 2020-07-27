NSE halts weekly losses with 0.58% gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week halted weeks of loses as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 0.58 per cent to close the week at 24,427.73 and N12.743 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which depreciated by 1.04 per cent, 0.62 per cent, 0.80 per cent, 0.38 per cent, 0.69per cent, 1.45 per cent, 0.38 per cent and 4.67 per cent respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.350 billion shares worth N14.433 billion in 16,723 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.016 billion shares valued at N7.436 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 18,092 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 847.677 million shares valued at N5.649 billion traded in 9,068 deals; thus contributing 62.77 per cent and 39.14 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates industry followed with 176.425 million shares worth N821.337 million in 400 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 158.022 million shares worth N3.768 billion in 2,563 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, UACN Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 434.502 million shares worth N2.408 billion in 2,270 deals, contributing 32.18 per cent and 16.68 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty eight equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 26 equities in the previous week. 25 equities depreciated in price, lower than 36 equities in the previous week, while 110 equities remained unchanged, higher than 101 equities recorded in the previous week. A total of 53,420 units valued at N444.544 million were traded last week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 106,450 units valued at N117.642 million transacted the previous week in 4 deals. A total of 1,747 units valued at N1.985 million were traded last week in 8 deals compared with a total of 2,408 units valued at N2.614 million transacted the previous week in nine deals.

An additional 377,393,667 ordinary shares of C & I Leasing Plc was listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday 23rd of July, 2020.

The additional shares listed on the exchange arose from the company’s rights issue of 539,003,333 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N6.00 per share on the basis of 4 new ordinary shares for every 3 ordinary shares held as at September 4, 2019. The Rights Issue was 70.02 per cent subscribed.

With this listing of the additional 377,393,667 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of C & I Leasing Plc has now increased from 404,252,500 to 781,646,167 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

