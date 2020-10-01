NSE hits N14trn in market apitalisation

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note, hitting N14 trillion in market capitalisation to end the month of September on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.85 per cent as market breadth closed positive with 20 gainers against eight losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index grew by 225.46 basis points or 0.85 per cent from 26,611.96 index points the previous day to 26,837.42 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N120 billion to close at N14.024 trillion from N13.907 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 129.23 million shares exchanged in 1,713 deals. The sub sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with 116.68 million units traded in 671 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of322.77million shares exchanged in 4,046 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Total Oil Nigeria Plc led the gainers chart with 20 per cent to close at N96.80 per share while Eterna Oil Plc followed with 9.60 per cent to close at N2.74 per share and UACN Plc with a gain of 9.45 per cent to close at N6.25 per share. On the flip side, UPL Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 6.77 per cent to close at N1.24 per share. Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with a loss of 6.76 per cent to close at N49.00 per share while PZ Cussons Plc dropped by 5.88 per cent to close at N4.00 per share.

