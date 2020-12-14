Business

NSE honours Adichie with digital closing gong

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend honoured award-winning author, Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, with a digital closing gong ceremony in recognition of her literary exploits and successes.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “It is my pleasure to welcome one of Nigerian’s leading literary exports to the Nigerian Stock Exchange for our digital closing gong ceremony.

 

“Adichie is a testament that Nigeria is a reservoir of talent. She is a mentor, who consistently promotes equal opportunity and inspires women to believe in their ability to achieve set goals. As an exchange, our values align with the aspiration to create a world where gender is not a criterion for success, rather, the strength of a person’s character and their capacity to deliver in their engagements.

 

“We are, therefore, glad that our platforms offer opportunities to tell the Nigerian story of strength and brilliance as well as inspire the greatness in our unity and diversity.”

 

Onyema noted that the exchange had continued to demonstrate that gender equality is at the heart of its corporate sustainability and responsibility (CSR) strategy, and it has continued to contribute to strengthening diversity within the market.

