NSE honours NCDC DG with year-end closing gong ceremony

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) hosted the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekeazwu, to a digital closing gong ceremony to mark end of trading activities in 2020.

The event, which took place on Thursday, December 31, 2020 m, was hosted by the Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE, Mr. Bola Adeeko. Speaking at the ceremony, Adeeko stated: “The year 2020 has been an eventful year for the Nigerian capital market and specifically for us at the NSE. Despite the economic impact of COVID-19, we have remained resilient in providing stakeholders a platform to raise capital and invest.

“The market capitalisation of all securities listed on the exchange increased to N38.5 trillion as at December 31, 2020 from N25.89 trillion at the end of 2019. “The market capitalisation of the equities market crossed the ₦21 trillion mark, while the NSE All Share Index reached 40,270.72 with a YTD return of 50.03 per cent. “We have also continued to provide a platform to support listed companies in meeting their strategic business objectives as demonstrated in the over N1 trillion raised by governments and corporates across various asset classes year to date.”

As a responsible corporate citizen, the exchange continues to support the fight against COVID-19. “We devoted the sum of N100 million to the fight against COVID-19, with N60 million donated to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID (CMSCC) and the balance N40 million devoted to the Masks for All Nigerians campaign. “Against the backdrop of the resurging pandemic, we are pleased to host Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu to this closing gong ceremony to further amplify the efforts of the NCDC and to educate Nigerians on how we can all navigate this crisis.

