Nse Ikpe-Etim, William Uchemba dedicated birthdays to victims of Lekki shooting

The shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20 also known as ‘Black Tuesday’ truly left a scar in the hearts of many Nigerians.

 

C e l e b r i t i e s whose birthdays fell within the aftermath of the massacre found it hard to celebrate adding another year which usually is a big deal on social media.

 

Born on October 21, the morning after the shooting when tension was high in Lagos and other parts of the country, Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim took to her social media handle to say that her wish is for people who will never get to celebrate birthdays anymore be remembered forever.

 

“My wish as I add another year is for people who will never get to celebrate birthdays anymore and be remembered forever,” she said.

 

More so, October 22 was popular actor, William Uchemba’s birthday. Though it was supposed to be one of his happiest days in the month, the comedian and philanthropist said he woke up with a heavy heart.

 

On his social media handle, he wished that the blood of the innocent would not be in vain. “22.10.2020 I was born this day many years ago but I woke up with a heavy heart. The ‘happy birthday’ message hurt because deep down in my heart, I am not happy.

 

My only wish is that our National Anthem’s prayer comes alive in us and the blood of the innocent will not be in vain,” he wrote

