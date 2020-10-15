NSE inches up marginally by N1bn

Stock market yesterday closed on a flat note, as NSE All Share Index (ASI) closed at 28,344.33 basis points as against +0.02 per cent appreciation recorded previously. The market capitalisation grew marginally by N1 billion with 14 gainers against 11 losers.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 0.29 basis points or 0.001 per cent to close at 28,344.33 index points as against 28,344.04 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N1 billion from N14.814 trillion the previous day to N14.815 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 218.42 million shares exchanged in 3,896 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 112.25 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,406 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Ecobank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 60.10 million shares in 895 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.82 per cent to close at N4.81 per share while Academy Press Plc followed with 7.41 per cent to close at 29 kobo per share. Africa Prudential Plc added 5 per cent to close at N5.70 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...