NSE inducts 293 UI graduates, as 43 obtain first class

No fewer than 293 graduating students of the Faculty of Technology, University of Ibadan (UI) have been inducted by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) as graduate members of the Society.

Among the inductees for the 2018/2019 set, no fewer than 43 of them obtained First Class, while 112 had Second Class Upper Division.

The Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Olaosebikan Fakolujo, who disclosed, said that Nigeria should cease from being a consuming nation, but to catalyse rapid industrialisation by leveraging and investing heavily in technology.

Fakolujo insisted that for the country to develop it must stop to be a consuming nation but to invest in technology to fast-track industrial and economic development, regretting that the induction, which ought to have taken place in 2020, was postponed due to “the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic,

ASUU strike and other national global issues.”

Giving further breakdown of the inductees, the Dean said: “I am highly excited to inform this gathering that 43 of the inductees, representing 14.7 per cent, graduated with First Class Honours, with two from the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering; one from the Department of Civil Engineering; 18 from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; 10 from the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering; nine from the Department of Mechanical Engineering; and three from the Department of Petroleum Engineering.

“No fewer than 112 of them graduated with Second Class Upper Division; 127 obtained Second Class Lower Division; 10 graduated with Third Class Honours and one of them obtained Pass Degree.

