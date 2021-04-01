News Top Stories

NSE: Investors lose N1.758trn in Feb, March

…as profit taking deepens

Investors in equities recorded a loss of N1.758 trillion during the last two months (February and March) 2021, following massive profit taking and low sentiment on concerns about rising yields in the fixed income market.

The yields in the fixed income market have continued to dampen investors’ interest in equities as bearish performance in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remains unabated. Accordingly, the All- Share Index fell below the 40,000 psychological mark, declining by 7.93 per cent during the period to close at 39,045.13 points. Consequently, the YTD return dipped further in the negative territory, settling at –3.04 per cent. Statistics made available to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which opened the trading year at N22.186 trillion in market capitalisation and 42,412.66 in index at the beginning of trading on February 1, 2021, closed the month of March at N20.428 trillion and 39,045.13 index points, hence earning a loss of about N1.758 trillion or 7.93 per cent during the period under review. Reacting to the flow, the Chief Research Officer, Investdata Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion, said: “While chart watchers and market participants await a trigger to drive the anticipated reversal of trend, these pullbacks are creating buy opportunities ahead of earnings expectation.

“However, let your investment plans and objectives: entry and exit strategies, guide you to survive and profit from the expected new trend. “In that way, should the full-year earnings reports and dividend news fail to impact and reverse the current trend, a big rotation in sector trends should also guide you, going into the future.” For analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, “In the new week, we expect the local equities market to further trade southwards as investors trade cautiously amid rising fixed income yields. However, we expect investors to position in companies expected to announce good dividend payments.”

On their part, analysts at Cordros Capital said: “With uncertainties about the direction of yields in the fixed income market still bugging investors’ minds, the bears are likely to retain dominance in the market. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings. “With the MPC meeting now out of the way, we expect investors’ attention to be focused on the bond auction results as they keep an eye on the movement of yields in the FI market. As the FY’20 earnings season gradually fades away, we expect investors’ sentiment to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and corporate actions.”

taking by investors, saying the trend may be sustained as investors continue to leverage the appreciation recorded in the month of January despite 2020 earnings’ results. With uncertainties about the direction of yields in the fixed income market still bugging investors, the bears are likely to retain dominance in the market for some time.

