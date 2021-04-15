Business

NSE: Investors lose N34bn

Equities trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, yesterday, closed negative to upturn the previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 16 gainers against 27 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 64.26 basis points or 0.16 per cent to close at 38,571.89 index points as against 38,636.15 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N34 billion from N20.220 trillion the previous day to N20.186 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 319.43 million shares exchanged in 4,158 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 83.65 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,320 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 73.37 million shares in 809 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N29.15 per share while Morrison Nigeria Plc and FTN Cocoa Processing Plc followed with 9.30 per cent each to close at 94 kobo and 47 kobo per share respectively. Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc added 9.17 per cent to close at N1.19 per share.

