NSE: Investors record midweek gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained positive sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks as investors continue to leverage undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.28 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 112.76 basis points or 0.28 per cent to close at 39,128.34 as against 39.015.58 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N59 billion to close at N20.477 trillion from N20.418 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 239.24 million shares exchanged in 3,746 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 64.48 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,142 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Niger Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 42.21million shares in 227 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22 while decliners closed at 21.

Like this: Like Loading...