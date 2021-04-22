Business

NSE: Investors record midweek gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained positive sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks as investors continue to leverage undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.28 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 112.76 basis points or 0.28 per cent to close at 39,128.34 as against 39.015.58 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N59 billion to close at N20.477 trillion from N20.418 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 239.24 million shares exchanged in 3,746 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 64.48 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,142 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Niger Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 42.21million shares in 227 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22 while decliners closed at 21.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Why LADOL Free Zone must be allowed to thrive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone is Nigeria’s local content success, which should be guided jealously by government.   A document on the Free Zone by public affairs analyst, Markson Ibino, which stated this also gave reasons the LADOL Free Zone must be allowed to thrive.   “If anyone thought the drive to […]
Business

Concern over Africa’s ‘empty’ skies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As European and American skies remain busy and African skies are empty occasioned by poor connectivity among nations on the continent, WOLE SHADARE highlights the consequences of this to a continent that is rich in potential, but oblivious of how to harness   Potential Africans make up 12 per cent of the world’s population, but […]
Business

Allianz: Shipping losses at record low as Covid-19 impacts horizon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Large shipping losses are at a record low having fallen by over 20 er cent year-on-year, according to marine insurer, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE’s (AGCS) Safety & Shipping Review 2020. However, the coronavirus crisis could endanger the long-term safety improvements in the shipping industry for 2020 and beyond, as difficult operating conditions and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica