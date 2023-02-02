News

NSE: Julius Berger championing engineering growth in Nigeria

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been described as a company habitually, brilliantly benchmarking engineering professionalism in the country; always intentional and progressive in its policy to make life comfortable and easy for the Nigerian people through its project implementation plans, works and ancilary initiatives.

Speaking at its 2023 Annual Public Lecture, Awards Ceremony and General Meeting in Lagos Thursday, Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Highways and Transportation Engineers, NIHTE, Engr. Adenuga Opanuga, said Julius Berger among others is full of wisdom to make life comfortable for all by the way they professionally discharge their contractual responsibilities in their sector.

We have been on with Julius Berger in the past three years and we have all along worked together for good.‘ While adding that the frontline engineering construction company has made so much positive impact on lives in Nigeria, Opanuga said: “That is why they are deserving of the unique Award The Company for Engineering Construction of Highways in Nigeria.” He praised the widening landscape for Nigerian professionals in engineering construction practice, saying the pioneering, sustained and enduring efforts of Julius Berger largely accounted for the positive development.

 

