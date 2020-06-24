NSE lauds Guinness Nigeria at 70

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has commended the contribution of Guinness Nigeria Plc to the development of the economy. Guinness Nigeria, one of the pioneer companies to be listed on the NSE in the Beer and Beverage Industry, marked its 70th anniversary celebration with a closing gong ceremony at the exchange.

To commemorate the anniversary, the CEO of the iconic brand, Mr. Baker Magunda, was given the privilege to sound the digital closing gong of the NSE. Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “It is my great pleasure to congratulate the entire Board and Management of Guinness Nigeria Plc on this remarkable feat. “Over the course of this 70-year journey, we are glad to have partnered to positively influence business performance and outcomes both in making capital available for expansion and in impacting various communities through good corporate citizenship.

“Today, the NSE reiterates its commitment to be your trusted business partner in achieving your strategic business objectives and celebrating milestones such as today.” On his part, Magunda said: “We are proud members of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, delivering value to our 68,000 shareholders and continuously growing our capital base.

