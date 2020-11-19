NSE members endorse listing of NGXG Plc

Market gains N301bn

Members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday voted overwhelmingly at its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to support the listing of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGXG) on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) once the demutualisation of the NSE is completed. This is just as the activities on the NSE closed positive, reversing three days negative sentiments following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks.

The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 1.68 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 575.18 basis points or 1.68 per cent to close at 34,818.01 as against 34,242.83 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N301 billion or 1.68 per cent to close at N18.193 trillion from N17.892 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone.

Meanwhile, under the resolution passed by the AGM, subject to the receipt of requisite approvals of relevant regulatory authorities, following the conversion and re-registration of NGXG, the group is authorised to undertake a listing by introduction of its shares on NGX. Consequently, the NSE will no longer be wholly owned by its dealing and non-dealing members. The AGM was convened to consider ordinary and special business as outlined in the published notice of the meeting.

Some of the other key resolutions unanimously approved at the AGM included Audited Financial Statements of the Exchange for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the reports of the National Council and the Auditors thereon. Following the conversion and re-registration of the exchange as Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, the powers of the National Council of the Exchange will be devolved upon the Board of Directors of the Group and re-election of Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo as a Member of the National Council.

Yesterday’s vote cleared the way for the listing of NGXG and for a new structure that will enable the exchange to realise its vision of becoming Africa’s leading exchange hub. NGXG Plc will be expected to realise all the benefits of demutualisation for its stakeholders and the capital market at large.

