NSE opens August positive with N38bn gain

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of August on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.29 per cent as Neimth Pharmaceuticals Plc and Flour Mills Plc led other gainers to close the market in green. The market breadth closed positive with only 19 gainers and 16 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index grew by 72.39 basis points or 0.29 per cent from 24,693.73 index points

the previous trading session to 24,766.12 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N38 billion to close at N12.919 trillion from N12.881 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 47.47million shares exchanged in 1,450 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities on shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with 39.96 million units traded in 1,032 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 186.48 million shares exchanged in 4,718 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc led the gainers with 10 per cent to close at N1.65 per share while Flour Mills Nigeria Plc followed with 9.97 per cent to close at N18.75 per share and UPL Plc with a gain of 9.90 per cent to close at N1.11 per share.

On the flip side, UACN Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N6.30 per share. AIICO Insurance Plc followed with a loss of 9.57 per cent to close at 85 kobo per share while SUNU Assurance Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo per share.

