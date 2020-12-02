NSE opens December with N55bn gain

Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of December on the upswing.

The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.30 per cent as Caverton, Cutix led other gainers to close the market in the green.

The market breadth, however, closed negative with only 16 gainers and 21 losers.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 105.48 basis points or 0.30 per cent from 35,042.14 index points the previous trading session to 35,147.62 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N55 billion to close at N18.364 trillion from N18.309 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 113.83 million shares exchanged in 1,375 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with 55.64 million units traded in 982 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 308.18 million shares exchanged in 4,515 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Caverton Plc led the gainers chart by 9.88 per cent to close at N1.89 per share while Cutix Nigeria Plc followed with 9.80 per cent to close at N1.68 per share and AIICO Insurance Plc with a gain of 9.78 per cent to close at N1.01 per share.

On the flip side, Cornerstone Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at 54 kobo per share. CHI Plc followed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share while Prestige Assurance Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share.

