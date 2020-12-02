Business

NSE opens December with N55bn gain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Stories, Chris Ugwu
The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of December on the upswing.
The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.30 per cent as Caverton, Cutix led other gainers to close the market in the green.
The market breadth, however, closed negative with only 16 gainers and 21 losers.
Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 105.48 basis points or 0.30 per cent from 35,042.14 index points the previous trading session to 35,147.62 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N55 billion to close at N18.364 trillion from N18.309 trillion.
On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 113.83 million shares exchanged in 1,375 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.
The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with 55.64 million units traded in 982 deals.
In all, investors exchanged a total of 308.18 million shares  exchanged in 4,515 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Caverton Plc led the gainers chart by 9.88 per cent to close at N1.89 per share while Cutix Nigeria Plc followed with 9.80 per cent to close at N1.68 per share and AIICO Insurance Plc with a gain of 9.78 per cent to close at N1.01 per share.
On the flip side, Cornerstone Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at 54 kobo per share. CHI Plc followed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share while Prestige Assurance Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Noodles producers import N193.2bn wheat

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As food consumption is on the increase, pasta and noodles producers have imported a total of 840,000 tons of wheat valued at N193.2billion ($420million) this year. The imports account for 15 per cent of the 5.6million tonnes of wheat expected to be imported in 2020 as plans by the Federal Government to reduce wheat imports […]
Business

Nigeria exports N163.7bn liquefied gas

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

INACTIVE China cut liquefied natural gas imports in the third quarter over sluggish demand     A total of 953,064 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N163.7billion ($355.96million) has been ferried out of Onne Port between August and September, 2020.   The products were ferried by 14 vessels to different destinations in Europe […]
Business

Italy’s artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

Posted on Author Reporter

  With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italy’s artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40% of global luxury goods manufacturing and has been hit hard by a dramatic drop in demand triggered by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: