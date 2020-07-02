NSE opens July positive with N61bn gain

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of July on the upswing.

The market performance indices, NSE ASI, and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.47 per cent as some blue chip stocks recorded price appreciations.

Market breadth closed negative as BUA Cement Nigeria Plc led 12 gainers as against 22 losers topped by MTNN Plc at the end of the trading session, an improved performance when compared with previous day.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 115.83 basis points or 0.47 per cent from 24,479.22 index points the previous trading session to 24,595.05 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N61 billion to close at N12.830 trillion from N12.769 trillion.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that BUA Cement Plc led the gainers chart with N3.30 to close at N42.00 per share while Cadbury Nigeria Plc followed with 65 kobo to close at N7.40 per share and Wapco Plc with a gain of five kobo to close at N10.05 per share.

On the flip side, MTN Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of N1.5 to close at N116.00 per share. Guinness Nigeria Plc followed with a loss of five kobo to close at N14.00 per share while Zenith Bank Plc dropped by four kobo to close at N15.7 per share.

Market turnover closed negative as volume moved down by -29.45 per cent as against +76.83 per cent uptick recorded in the previous day. Wapic, UPDCREIT and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.

