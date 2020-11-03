NSE opens November with N26bn loss

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note to commence the month of November on the downswing as investors take profits from gains recorded last week.

The market performance indices, NSE ASI, depreciated by 0.16 per cent.

The market breadth closed negative with 22 gainers and 26 losers.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by 51.3 basis points or 0.16 per cent from 30,530.69 index points last Friday’s trading session to 30,479.39 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N26 billion to close at N15.931 trillion from N15.957 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 127.96 million shares exchanged in 1,713 deals. The sub sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities on the shares of Fidelity Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with 111.67 million units traded in 1,939 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 376.65 million shares exchanged in 6,050 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Livestock Feeds Nigeria Plc led the gainers chart with 9.88 per cent to close at 89 kobo per share while Dangote Sugar Plc followed with 9.78 per cent to close at N15.15 per share and NPF MFB Plc with a gain of 9.68 per cent to close at N1.7 per share.

On the flip side, C and I Leasing Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N3.96 per share while ETI Plc dropped by 8.85 per cent to close at N5.15 per share.

