NSE opens week negative with N38bn loss

he Nigerian equities market yesterday extended losses to begin the trading week on the negative as sell pressure was unabated, producing 26 losers and 11 gainers.

This is just as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) yesterday upgraded its Data Portal (X-DataPortal).

Key market indicators, the NSE ASI declined by 0.29 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by 72.83 basis points or 0.29 per cent from 24,826.75 index points last Friday to 24,753.92 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N38 billion to close at N12.913 trillion from N12.951 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 28.71 million shares exchanged in 1,222 deals. The sub sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with 20.04 million units traded in 595 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 124.68 million shares exchanged in 3,843 deals.

Meanwhile, the revamped X-DataPortal provides a more efficient, user-friendly experience for subscribers.

The new features include data products, subscription management, payment gateway integration and a lot more.

The X-DataPortal, which was first introduced in 2013, is an online application that serves as a repository for real time, delayed, end of day, and historical data for all financial instruments listed on the NSE. It is a consolidated, streamlined platform for market participants to access affordable, quality and timely data.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “The upgrade of the X-DataPortal is in line with the desire of the NSE to continue to provide an exchange that is easily accessible leveraging digital technology.

