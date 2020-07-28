NSE opens week positive with N186bn gain

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday in red. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 1.46 per cent with market breadth closing negative with 15 gainers as against 19 losers

The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation. Consequently, the All- Share Index grew by 355.88 basis points or 1.46 per cent from 24,427.73 index points last Friday to 24,783.61 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N186 billion to close at N12.928 tril-lion from N12.742 trillion.

On the activity chart, premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 62.34 million shares exchanged in 1,673 deals. The sub sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Lafarge Cement Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Unity Bank Plc followed with 26.32 million units traded in 850 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 169.99 million shares exchanged in 4,336 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Unity Bank Plc led the gainers with 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share while Wapco Plc followed with 9.59 per cent to close at N12.00 per share and GTBank Plc with a gain of 7.62 per cent to close at N2.30 per share.

On the flip side, AXAMansard Insurance Plc and UAC-Property Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent each to close at N1.44 and 81 kobo per share respectively. Seplat Petroleum Plc followed with a loss of 9.99 per cent to close at N312.70 per share while Berger Paints Plc dropped by 9.84 per cent to close at N5.50 per share.

