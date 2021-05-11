NSE opens week positive with N59bn gain

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note to commence weekly trading activities on the upswing.

The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 0.29 per cent with market breadth closing positive with 28 gainers against 15 losers. The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 113.99 basis points or 0.29 per cent from 39,198.75 index points last Friday to 39,312.74 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N59 billion to close at N20.490 trillion from N20.431 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 91.53 million shares exchanged in 1,644 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. IT services sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of e-Transact Plc, followed with 72.17 million units traded in 16 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 324.18 million shares exchanged in 4,869 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that ABC Transport Plc and Regency Insurance Plc led the gainers by 9.68 per cent each to at 34 kobo apiece per share, while UBN Plc followed with 9.26 per cent to close at N5.90 per share and Linkage Assurance Plc with of 8.70 per cent to close at 75 kobo per share

