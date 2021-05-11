Business

NSE opens week positive with N59bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note to commence weekly trading activities on the upswing.

 

The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 0.29 per cent with market breadth closing positive with 28 gainers against 15 losers. The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by  113.99 basis points or 0.29 per cent from 39,198.75 index points last Friday to 39,312.74 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N59 billion to close at N20.490 trillion from N20.431 trillion.

 

 

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 91.53 million shares exchanged in 1,644 deals.

 

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. IT services sub-sector, boosted by activities in  shares of e-Transact Plc, followed with 72.17 million units traded in 16 deals.

 

In all, investors exchanged a total of 324.18 million shares exchanged in 4,869 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that ABC Transport Plc and Regency Insurance Plc led the gainers by 9.68 per cent each to at 34 kobo apiece per share, while UBN Plc followed with 9.26 per cent to close at N5.90 per share and Linkage Assurance Plc with of 8.70 per cent to close at 75 kobo per share

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FBNQuest mutual funds outperform 5-year benchmarks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, recently held annual general meetings for five mutual funds managed by the firm. The funds are the FBN Balanced Fund, FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund, FBN Eurobond Fund, FBN Bond Fund and the FBN Money Market Fund. The fund manager continues to deliver commendable results, which is […]
Business

Border closure now useless, hurting economy –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

…as Nigeria loses over N1trn export revenue   On August 20, it will be one year since the Federal Government ‘partially’ closed the nation’s land borders. Manufacturers, importers and freight forwarders are calling for its reopening, saying the seeming indefinite border closure is now hurting more than it has healed the economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports […]
Business

AfCFTA: Nigeria to leverage telecoms, banks’ spread in Africa

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Banks, telcos to tap from $504bn market Faced with a challenged manufacturing sector, the Nigerian government has said it will be leveraging the service sector to gain benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). To this end, Nigerian banks, telecom operators and fintech companies in other African countries are being projected as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica