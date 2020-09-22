Business

NSE opens week with marginal gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities market yesterday closed positive to begin the trading week on the uptrend as investors continue to take positions on blue chip stocks. The Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, grew by 0.007 per cent with market breadth, however, closing negative with nine gainers against 16 losers.

 

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by 1.78 basis points or 0.007 per cent from 25,572.57 index points last Friday to25,574.35whilethemarketcapi-talisation of equities depreciated by N1 billion to close at N13.365 trillion from N13.364 trillion.

 

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 84.04 million shares exchanged in 1,232 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc.

 

The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Lasaco Assurance Plc followed with 26.66 million units traded in 188 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 196.12 million shares in 3,542 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that ABC Transport Plc led the gainers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share while Wapic Insurance Plc followed with 8.11 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share and UACN Plc with a gain of 5.79 per cent to close at N6.40 per share.

 

On the flip side, Champion Breweries Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent each to close at 81 kobo per share. Red Star Express Plc followed with a loss of 9.20 per cent to close at N2.96 per share while Japaul Oil Plc dropped by 4.76 per cent to close at 20 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Kia, Hyundai to recall 600,000 vehicles over leaking brake fluid

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles because of the possibility of leaking brake fluid that can lead to fires.   The recalled U.S. vehicles are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans from the 2013-15 model years, 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers from 2014-15 and 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from […]
Business

Nigerian firms order N254.8bn wheat from U.S., Russia

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

ABUSE   Government policy on foreign food importation have been abused by importers     Importers are expected to take delivery of 2.55million tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and Soft Red Winter (SRW) wheat valued at N254.8billion ($566.1million). Major importers of the grain are Flour Mills of Nigeria, Dangote, Honeywell, Olam and Seaboard Group. […]
Business

Banking market capitalisation falls by 30%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global banking market capitalisation between Q4 of 2019 and Q2 of 2020 fell by 30.32 per cent, with its market dropping from $8.97 trillion to $6.25 trillion, according to a report by Buy Shares. The largest drop in market capitalisation occurred from Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2020, when COVID-19 began spreading worldwide. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: