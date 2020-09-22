NSE opens week with marginal gain

The Nigerian equities market yesterday closed positive to begin the trading week on the uptrend as investors continue to take positions on blue chip stocks. The Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, grew by 0.007 per cent with market breadth, however, closing negative with nine gainers against 16 losers.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by 1.78 basis points or 0.007 per cent from 25,572.57 index points last Friday to25,574.35whilethemarketcapi-talisation of equities depreciated by N1 billion to close at N13.365 trillion from N13.364 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 84.04 million shares exchanged in 1,232 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc.

The insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Lasaco Assurance Plc followed with 26.66 million units traded in 188 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 196.12 million shares in 3,542 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that ABC Transport Plc led the gainers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share while Wapic Insurance Plc followed with 8.11 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share and UACN Plc with a gain of 5.79 per cent to close at N6.40 per share.

On the flip side, Champion Breweries Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent each to close at 81 kobo per share. Red Star Express Plc followed with a loss of 9.20 per cent to close at N2.96 per share while Japaul Oil Plc dropped by 4.76 per cent to close at 20 kobo per share.

