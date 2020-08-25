NSE opens week with marginal gain

The Nigerian equities market yesterday closed on the positive route to begin the trading week uptrend as investors leveraged last week gains to take profits. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, grew by 0.02 per cent with market breadth, however, closing flat with 15 gainers and 15 losers apiece.

Consequently, the All- Share Index increased by 7.25 basis points or 0.02 per cent from 25,221.87 index points last Friday to 25,229.12 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N3 billion to close at N13.161 trillion from N13.158 trillion.

On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 70.29 million shares exchanged in 1,177 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobnak Plc followed with 27.24 million units traded in 564 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 251.18 million shares exchanged in 3,737 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that UPL Plc led the gainers’ chart with 9.68 per cent to close at N1.36 per share while Unity Bank Plc followed with 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share and Regency Alliance Assurance Plc with a gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Transcorp Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 8.20 per cent each to close at 58 kobo per share. Royal Exchange Plc followed with a loss of 7.69 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share while Jaiz Bank Plc dropped by 5.00 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share

