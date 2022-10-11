News

NSE, others decry spate of building collapse

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has decried the incessant rate of building collapse, the menace of road failure and the havoc wrecked by flood across the country, describing the situation as symptoms of a failed nation.

This came a few days after Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, raisedthealarmover high statistics of failed federal roads across the state, urging President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to mobilise contractors to fix them to save lives and property.

The experts, drawn from different departments of the construction industry, during the introduction of Axion products/projection, block-laying and launching byAxionGlobalEngineering Limited, in partnership with NSE, inWarri, DeltaState.

 

He therefore called for concerted efforts by government at all levels and corporate organisationstowards bringing an end to failed engineering works.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MEDICAL TOURISM: CBN raises healthcare intervention funds to N200bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced that the apex bank has increased its healthcare sector intervention from N100 billion to N200 billion as part of efforts to reduce the amount of foreign exchange that the nation spends on medical tourism. He disclosed this at the opening of […]
News

Alleged organ harvest victim, David Ukpo asks court to stop bio-data release to Ekweremadu, London court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

David Ukpo, the victim of the alleged organ harvest involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, Tuesday asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to set aside its July 1 order for the release of his bio-data for use in a London Court in Ekweremadu’s trial. Ukpo, while faulting proceedings of the court […]
News

CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage. According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica