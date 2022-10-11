NSE, others decry spate of building collapse

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has decried the incessant rate of building collapse, the menace of road failure and the havoc wrecked by flood across the country, describing the situation as symptoms of a failed nation.

This came a few days after Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, raisedthealarmover high statistics of failed federal roads across the state, urging President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to mobilise contractors to fix them to save lives and property.

The experts, drawn from different departments of the construction industry, during the introduction of Axion products/projection, block-laying and launching byAxionGlobalEngineering Limited, in partnership with NSE, inWarri, DeltaState.

He therefore called for concerted efforts by government at all levels and corporate organisationstowards bringing an end to failed engineering works.

