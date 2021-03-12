Business

NSE partners ARM Securities for retail investors’ participation

Posted on

In line with its objective to enhance retail investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) yesterday partnered with ARM Securities Limited at a retail investors workshop to equip retail investors with the necessary skill and knowledge required to boost market participation. The event was themed; Value Investing vs. Growth Investing was hosted in collaboration with ARM Securities Limited.

Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, stated: “Despite the year 2020 presenting a number of local and global economic challenge, the Nigerian stock market witnessed what was arguably one of its best years in recent history.

“The market recorded a number of significant milestones and achievements during the course of the year, one of which was the NSE All Share Index emerging the best performing index in the world out of 93 global indices tracked by Bloomberg, posting a one-year return of +50.03 per cent. It is therefore no wonder that the stock market has continued to attract numerous investors.

“At the exchange, we will continue to make it a priority to not only provide all investors with an accessible, transparent market where they can achieve their investment objectives, but also to equip investors with the necessary skill and knowledge required to enable them achieve those objectives.”

Our Reporters

