NSE partners PRI on responsible investingtory

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will collaborate with the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) to host a webinar on Responsible Investing (RI) and Economic, Social, and Governance (ESG) integration.

Themed, “Responsible Investing: Challenges and Opportunities for the Nigerian Investor,” the webinar which is slated to hold on December 1 will lay the foundation for engagements with investors and highlight the most pressing challenges and opportunities for advancing RI imperatives in Nigeria.

The NSE in a statement said the event would be headlined by Ms. Nicole Martens, Director, Middle East, and Africa, PRI, and will feature Mr. Bola Adeeko, Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE; Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business Division, NSE; and Ms. Anastasia Guha, Director of Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa, PRI.

These distinguished speakers will share valuable insights on the international and regional trends in RI, as well as introduce participants to tools and resources available for implementing RI in Nigeria.

Speaking on the event, Adeeko said: “At the exchange, we are pleased to collaborate with PRI, the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment to deepen the capacity of investors within our ecosystem.

“For investors, there has been strong growth in sustainable, responsible, and impact-focused finance over the past two decades. In response to this, companies are making concerted efforts to improve engagement and provide the information needed by investors to make sound investment decisions.

“The NSE recognizes its unique role in promoting the creation of investment instruments and adoption of practices that are focused on achieving environmental and social impact and we will, therefore, continue to provide platforms such as this webinar to foster engagement.”

On her part, Martens said: “The PRI thanks the NSE for the invitation to co-host this webinar on the issues of Responsible Investing and we look forward to this discussion with Nigerian investors.

“The session will be focused on building capacity in responsible investment across the country and PRI anticipates that the session will present invaluable insights both for the PRI and participants alike in this regard.

“We will also leverage the session to garner valuable feedback from Nigerian investors regarding the potential opportunities and challenges with respect to RI in the local context which would be used to design specialized programmes for future sessions

Like this: Like Loading...