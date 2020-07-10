NSE posts 0.06% marginal loss

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.006 per cent to halt two-day gaining streak as profit taking at the Nigerian Stock Exchange took hold following investors’ crave to increase capital gains.

Driven by most blue chip companies that closed flat at the end of trading, the equities market closed the trading day negative.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped marginally by 1.51 basis points or 0.006 per cent to close at 24,276.56 basis points as against 24,3278.07 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N787 million or 0.006 per cent to close flat at N12.6`trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 192.08 million shares exchanged in 3,833 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 66.05 million shares exchanged by investors in 714 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector of the financial services sector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 60..91 million shares in 1,336 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 10 while decliners also closed at 15.

Law Union and Rock Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 7 per cent each to close at N1.07 per share while Honeywell Flour Mills Plc followed with a gain of 6.59 per cent to close at 97 kobo per share. Sterling Bank Plc added 5.83 per cent to close at N1.27 per share.

On the other hand, Conoil Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 10 per cent to close at N18.90 per share. ARBICO Nigeria Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at N1.71 per share while Vitafoam Plc trailed with a loss of 9.30 per cent to close at N5.07 per share.

