NSE rebounds, gains N128bn

Activities on the equities market closed positive yesterday, halting the previous day’s downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks. The market responded positively to the final approvals of the exchange’s demutualisation planby the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.63 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 244.4 basis points or 0.63 per cent to close at 38.931.25 as against 38.686.85 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N128 billion or 0.63 per cent to close at 20.369 trillion from N20.241 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 368.22 million shares exchanged in 4,437 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 169.43 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,566 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc.

The insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and AXAMansard Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 65.27 million shares in 362 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 23 while decliners closed also at 23. Morison Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.72 per cent to close at 79 kobo per share, while Champion Breweries Plc followed with a gain of 8.91 cent to close at N2.20 per share. Neimeth International Plc added 8.5 per cent to close at N2.09 per share. On the other hand, CHI Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 10 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share. Eterna Oil Plc followed with 9.94 per cent to close at N4.62 per share while Conoil Plc trailed with a loss of 9.79 per cent to close at N17.05 per share.

