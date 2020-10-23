Business

NSE rebounds, gains N59bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to upturned previous day loss as bulls regained its grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms.

 

The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 12 losers to close the market breath on the positive.

 

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 114.38 basis points or 0.40 per cent to close at 28,563.87 index points as against 28.449.49 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew marginally by N59 billion from N14.870 trillion the previous day to N14.929 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 311.33 million shares exchanged in 3,375 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 144.33 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,443 deals.

 

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, banking subsector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 112 million shares in 549 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms UACN Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 8.33 per cent to close at N7.15 per share while Union Dicon Plc followed with 8 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share. FCMB Plc added 7.96 per cent to close at N2.44 kobo per share.

 

On the flip side, Wapic Insurance Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 9.09 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share while UAC property Development Plc shed 3.66 per cent to close at 79 kobo per share. GSK Plc trailed with 3.57 per cent to close at N5.40 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

SEC sets 2021 for corporate governance guidelines implementation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Securities and Exchange Commission, has issued a Corporate Governance Guidelines and a template (revised Form 01) for reporting compliance with the Securities and SEC Corporate Governance Guideline, (SCGG) which becomes effective on January 01, 2021.     According to a statement from SEC yesterday, some provisions of the document which can be found […]
Business

FBNQuest unveils new internet banking platform

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has announced the launch of a new corporate internet banking platform, which offers an upgraded user interface with enhanced convenience for transactions.   According to a statement from the company, the platform is a payment processing solution for corporate banking clients […]
Business

Air Peace to recall sacked pilots

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air Peace has rescinded its recent decision to sack over 70 pilots following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.   The pilots had lost their jobs last week following disagreement with the management of the airline over a pay cut they considered ‘wicked and ‘insensitive’. The decision to recall many of the pilots […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: