NSE rebounds, gains N59bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to upturned previous day loss as bulls regained its grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms.

The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 12 losers to close the market breath on the positive.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 114.38 basis points or 0.40 per cent to close at 28,563.87 index points as against 28.449.49 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew marginally by N59 billion from N14.870 trillion the previous day to N14.929 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 311.33 million shares exchanged in 3,375 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 144.33 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,443 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, banking subsector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 112 million shares in 549 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms UACN Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 8.33 per cent to close at N7.15 per share while Union Dicon Plc followed with 8 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share. FCMB Plc added 7.96 per cent to close at N2.44 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Wapic Insurance Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 9.09 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share while UAC property Development Plc shed 3.66 per cent to close at 79 kobo per share. GSK Plc trailed with 3.57 per cent to close at N5.40 per share.

