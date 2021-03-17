NSE rebounds, gains N83bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed positive yesterday to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 11 gainers against 20 losers to close the market breadth negative as Guinness Nigeria Plc and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc led the gainers’ chart.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 158.97 basis points or 0.41 per cent to close at 38,720.81 index points as against 38,561.84 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N83 billion from N20,175 trillion the previous day to N20.258 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 220.85 million shares exchanged in 4,192 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 79.99 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,458 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the insurance subsector, boosted by activities in shares of AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 50.61 million shares in 202 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Guinness Nigeria Plc and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N25.30 and 33 kobo per share respectively, while Jaiz Bank Plc followed with 9.68 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share. Vitafoam Plc added 5.44 per cent to close at N7.75 per share. On the flip side, coronation Insurance Plc led the losers by 9.09 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share while Africa Prudential Plc shed 8.26 per cent each to close at N5.00 per share. Fidelity Bank Plc trailed with 6.69 per cent to close at N2.23 per share.

