NSE rebounds, records N167bn gain

As Dangcem leads gainers

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, halting days of market downturn following gains recorded by Dangote Cement Plc and six other blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.78 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 318.29 basis points or 0.78 per cent to close at 41,014.30 as against 40,696.01 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N167 billion or 0.78 per cent to close at 21.456 trillion from N21.289 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 1.27 billion shares exchanged in 6,573 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 180.35 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,240 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc. Insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 64.88 million shares in 418 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was seven while decliners closed at 46. Dangote Cement Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 7.04 per cent to close at N228 per share while Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a gain of 5.41 per cent to close at 39 kobo per share . Sovereign Trust Assurance Plc added 3.70 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share.

Business

Visa, Facebook back WhatsApp’s new payment feature

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Visa Inc. has announced a partnership with Facebook to power the new payments capability in the WhatsApp messaging service in Brazil. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to quickly send money to family or friends or make purchases at small businesses. The new capability will be powered by Visa Direct, a technology that allows […]
Business

Labour flays govs’ plan to borrow pension funds

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Organised labour under the platform of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned plans by states governors to siphon some amount of money from workers’ pension funds. Stating labour’s position on the raging issues, the ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, regret-ted that the governors, some of whom their states have not […]
Business

‘Increasing subscriptions pushing down data cost’

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerians may witness a further reduction in the cost of data as the operators record more subscriptions, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, has said. Explaining why data price had crashed in recent times from the initial average cost of N1,000 for 1 Gigabit to less than N700 […]

