NSE rebounds, records N167bn gain

As Dangcem leads gainers

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, halting days of market downturn following gains recorded by Dangote Cement Plc and six other blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.78 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 318.29 basis points or 0.78 per cent to close at 41,014.30 as against 40,696.01 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N167 billion or 0.78 per cent to close at 21.456 trillion from N21.289 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 1.27 billion shares exchanged in 6,573 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 180.35 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,240 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc. Insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 64.88 million shares in 418 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was seven while decliners closed at 46. Dangote Cement Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 7.04 per cent to close at N228 per share while Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a gain of 5.41 per cent to close at 39 kobo per share . Sovereign Trust Assurance Plc added 3.70 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share.

