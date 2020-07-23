Business

NSE records marginal decline

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears continue to tighten their grip on the local bourse following sell-off. However, the market breath closed flat with nine gainers and nine losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 95.01 basis points or 0.004 per cent to close at 24,173.53 index points as against 24.174.45 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N498 million from N12.610 trillion the previous day to N12.611 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 402.64 million shares exchanged in 3,252 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 50.02 million shares exchanged by investors in 527 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Union Bank Plc. Also, the premium subsector boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 49.56 million shares in 1,128 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms Eterna Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 8.89 per cent to close at N1.96 per share while May and Baker Plc followed with 7.91 per cent to close at N3.00 per share. NPF MFB Plc added 7.58 per cent to close at N1.42 per share.

