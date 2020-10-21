NSE records marginal gain

T

rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on a positive route, recording a marginal gain of N4 billion in market capitalization as #EndSARS protests continue to take tolls on the economy.

The market breadth also closed positive, recording 23 gainers against 17 losers.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 7.51 basis points or 0.03 per cent to close at 28,665.82 index points as against 28.658.31recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N4 billion from N14.979 trillion the previous day to N14.983 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 297.31 million shares exchanged in 4,736 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector remained the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 134.61 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,563 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 44.12 million shares in 988 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, International Breweries Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.90 per cent to close at N6.40 per share while UCAP Plc followed with 8.17 per cent to close at N3.84 per share. Nigerian Breweries Plc added 4.67 per cent to close at N51.50 per share.

On the flip side, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc led the losers by 8.33 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share while Cornerstone Insurance Plc shed 4.76 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share. PZ Cussons Plc trailed with 4.65 per cent to close at N4.10 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...