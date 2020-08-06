NSE records midweek gain of N20bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip on the local bourse for the fourth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms.

The local bourse recorded18 gainers against 12 losers as market sentiments remained green. All-Share Index appreciated by 140.53 basis points or 0.16 per cent to close at 24,882.04 index points as against 24841.92 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N20 billion from N12.979 trillion the previous day to N12.959 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 383.29 million shares exchanged in 3,860 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 176.75 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,561 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 34.84 million shares in 537 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, CAP Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.74 per cent to close at N16.90 per share while UAC-Property Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 92 kobo per share. GSK Plc added 6.19 per cent to close at N5.15 per share. On the flip side, Eterna Oil Plc led the losers with a drop of nine per cent to close at N1.52 per share while Livestock Feeds Plc shed 4.62 per cent to close at 62 kobo per share. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc trailed with 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share.

