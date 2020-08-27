Business

NSE records midweek gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained positive sentiment following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors continued to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index rose by 0.15 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 62.61 basis points or 0.15 per cent to close at 25,330.10 as against 25.291.73 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N20 billion to close at N13.214 trillion from N13.194 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 180.73 million shares exchanged in 3,411 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 71.93 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,061 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBaank Plc followed with a turnover of 43.96 million shares in 539 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 24 while decliners closed at eight. FTN Cocoa Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share while NNFM Plc followed with a gain of 9.76 per cent to close at N4.50 per share. UPL Plc added 9.57 per cent to close at N1.49 per share. On the other hand, Africa Prudential Plc lost with 6.67 per cent to close at N4.20 per share while Wapic Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of 2.94 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share.

Our Reporters

