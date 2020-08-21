NSE records N19bn midweek gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip for the third trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The bourse recorded 17 gainers against 11 losers as market sentiment remained green. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 33.28 basis points or 0.13 per cent to close at 25,204.60 index points as against 25,171.32 recorded the previous trading session while market capi-talisation of equities grew by N19 billion from N13.130 trillion the previous day to N13.149 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 179.52 million shares exchanged in 3,055 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 42.92 million shares exchanged by investors in 456 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of GTBANK Plc and Ecobank Plc. Also, the premium subsector boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 32.64 million shares in 920 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, International Breweries Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with maximum 10 per cent to close at N3.30 per share while Cutix Plc followed with 9.71 per cent to close at N1.92 per share. Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc added 9.55 per cent to close at N1.95 per share.

On the flip side, Studio Press Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.60 per cent to close at N1.79 per share while UAC Property Plc shed 9.47 per cent to close at 86 kobo per share. ABC Transport Plc trailed with 8.51 per cent to close at 43 kobo per share.

