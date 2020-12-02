NSE records N2.4trn highest monthly gain in November

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded N2.252 trillion as gain in the month of November following investors’ buying pressures in response to macroeconomic policy changes, outcome of U.S. election and discovery of COVID-19 vaccine.

Checks by New Telegraph showed that activities on the stock market that opened the trading month on Monday, November 2 at N15.957 trillion in market capitalisation and 30,530.69 in index hit N18.3091 trillion and 35,530.14 index points on Monday, November 30, hence earning about N2.352 trillion or 15 per cent month-on-month (MoM). The All-Share Index also grew by 4,511.45 basis points or 15 per cent.

The index measures the performance of the stock market and also reflects how prices of stocks have moved, which in turn determines how much investors made as gains or losses. Nigerian stocks had specifically hit record highs during the month, rising high in more than five years as massive buying pressures triggered a market- wide circuit breaker for the first time.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) had posted its largest daily gain in more than five years on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The ASI rose beyond the set threshold of five per cent, triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks for the first time since the circuit breaker was introduced in 2016. The circuit breaker protocol was triggered at 12:55p.m., when the NSE ASI increased from 33,268.36 in the previous day’s trading to 34,959.39. The market reopened at 1:25p.m., with a 10-minute intra-day auction session, before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30p.m. Following the resumption of trading activities the equities market recorded a 6.23 per cent increase in the ASI to close at 35,342.46 points, reaching a market capitalisation of N18.47 trillion. Circuit breakers are trading halts used by exchanges to guard against sharp fluctuations on the market.

They are designed to give the market an opportunity to take a break and adjust to all available information before re-opening the market.

They provide protection against excessive volatility during continuous trading sessions of the market. Circuit breakers provide the opportunity for greater information dissemination and assimilation to all market participants, including investors to facilitate better informed investment decision making during periods of high market volatility.

The unveiling of COVID- 19 vaccine spurred hopes of the global economy recovering quickly from a year of pandemicdriven crisis. Most stocks had hit all-time lows as investors dumped stocks over concerns about the crash in oil prices and COVID-19.

Joe Biden’s clinching a tightly fought presidential election also helped in fuelling gains in the local bourse in anticipation of good policies that will speed up emerging market development.

According to the exchange, equities continue to respond positively to macroeconomic policy changes such as cut in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100 basis points from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in September 2020.

It has also been observed that investors are targeting Nigerian companies with strong fundamentals with the expectation that they will best overcome the onslaught of COVID-19 and be able to distribute dividends to shareholders.

This is particularly important given the low-interest-rate and negative real yield environment.

