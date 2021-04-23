NSE records N2bn marginal gain

Business

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, yesterday, closed positive, recording marginal gain of N2 billion in market capitalisation. The market breadth also closed positive, recording 17 gainers against 16 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 3.46 basis points or 0.01 per cent to close at 39.131.80 index points as against 39,128.34 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N2 billion from N20.477 trillion the previous day to N20.479 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 228.11 million shares exchanged in 3,656 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector remained the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 81.48 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,136 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 63.66 million shares in 853 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Cutix Nigeria Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by seven per cent to close at N2.14 per share while PZ Cussons Plc followed with 6.93 per cent to close at N5.40 per share.

Linkage Assurance Plc added five per cent to close at 84 kobo per share. On the flip side, FG142037S2 led the losers by droping14.35 per cent to close at N119.05 per share while Ekocorp Plc shed 10 per cent to close at N5.40 per share. SUNU Assurance Plc trailed with 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share.

