NSE records N67bn midweek gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip for the fourth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 14 losers as market sentiment remained green. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 128.12 basis points or 0.5 per cent to close at 25,783.02 index points as against 25,1654.90 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N67 billion from N13.407 trillion the previous day to N13.474 trillion as market sentiment remained on the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 414.16 million shares exchanged in 3,793 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 222.05 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,494 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bnak Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 123.87 million shares in 586 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, International Breweries Plc and Prestige Assurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.09 per cent each to close at N3.60 and 60 kobo per share respectively while Cornerstone Assurance Plc followed with 8.33 per cent to close at 65 kobo per share. UACProperty Plc added 5.26 per cent to close at N1.00 per share.

