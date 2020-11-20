Business

NSE records N91bn loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative route to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms.

The local bourse recorded 19 gainers against 28 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 174.36 basis points or 0.50 per cent to close at 34,643.65 index points as against 34.818.01 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N91 billion from N18.193 trillion the previous day to N18.102 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 364.92 million shares exchanged in 6,340 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 118.93 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,155 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 63.67 million shares in 1,063 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, BOC Gases Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.90 per cent to close at N6.77 per share while Eterna Oil Plc followed with 9.89 per cent to close at N4.78 per share. Red Star Express Plc added 9.79 per cent to close at 5N3.59 per share. On the flip side, Presco Oil Plc led the losers by 9.97 per cent to close at N71.80 per share while FCMB Plc shed 9.85 per cent to close at N3.02 per share. Linkage Assurance Plc trailed with 9.09 per cent to close at 50 kobo per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.8%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week extended weekly decline as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.08 per cent to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial […]
Business

Analysts: FX scarcity could thwart economic recovery in H2

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The board and management of Access Bank Plc have announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Awe as the new Head, Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF). According to the financial institution, the appointment of Awe underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation in the African banking sector. Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Access […]
Business

Nigerian becomes IPI board member

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

International Press Institute (IPI) has appointed Mr Raheem Adedoyin to its executive board in Geneva. Adedoyin was unanimously nominated to represent Nigeria and Africa at the IPI executive board in Vienna at the institute’s virtual extraordinary meeting held in Abuja   The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while congratulating him in a statement issued by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: