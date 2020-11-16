Business

NSE Retains ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) has etained ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This marks the 5th consecutive year that the exchange would retain this certification since it was first issued in 2015.

 

According to a statement from the exchange, in this year’s surveillance audit carried out by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the exchange has been certified to be in full compliance with the  applicable controls developed to meet the control objectives of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Standard.

 

The BSI Auditor validated that the ISMS at the exchange meets the requirements of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and reaffirmed that the practice within the exchange is effective and efficient, and has continued to meet its intended objectives. Commenting on the development, the Chief Risk Officer, NSE, Mr. Rasaq Ozemede, said: “We are delighted to retain this ISO certification from the British Standards Institution, especially at this time of heavy reliance on our digital infrastructure as we operate remotely.

 

“This is indeed a testament to our continued commitment to deploying robust and secure information processing systems, policies and procedures across our value chain to ensure stakeholders’ information is fully protected.

 

In acknowledgment of ISO 27001:2013 as the most stringent certification for information security management, we will keep improving and deepening o our information security initiatives to ensure we remain safe and secure in light of emerging business needs and the challenging security landscape.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Maize import: Forex restriction may weaken naira on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to add maize/corn imports to its foreign exchange exclusion list is likely to lead to a further weakening of the naira on the parallel market, analysts have said. In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its website last Monday, the apex bank directed the lenders […]
Business

SEC seeks more pension funds investment in capital market

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called for more pension funds to be invested in the nation’s capital market to help ginger the country’s economy.   The Director- General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a press briefing in Lagos, said pension managers were supposed to invest significant amount of their portfolio in […]
Business

Mercedes-Benz cars, vans continue positive development of unit sales

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The recovery of worldwide retail passenger car sales by Mercedes-Benz continued in the third quarter despite ongoing challenging conditions. Global sales of 613,770 passenger cars in the period of July to September were higher than in the prioryear quarter for the first time this year due to the positive development in China and rising customer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: