NSE Retains ISO 27001:2013 Certification

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) has etained ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This marks the 5th consecutive year that the exchange would retain this certification since it was first issued in 2015.

According to a statement from the exchange, in this year’s surveillance audit carried out by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the exchange has been certified to be in full compliance with the applicable controls developed to meet the control objectives of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Standard.

The BSI Auditor validated that the ISMS at the exchange meets the requirements of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and reaffirmed that the practice within the exchange is effective and efficient, and has continued to meet its intended objectives. Commenting on the development, the Chief Risk Officer, NSE, Mr. Rasaq Ozemede, said: “We are delighted to retain this ISO certification from the British Standards Institution, especially at this time of heavy reliance on our digital infrastructure as we operate remotely.

“This is indeed a testament to our continued commitment to deploying robust and secure information processing systems, policies and procedures across our value chain to ensure stakeholders’ information is fully protected.

In acknowledgment of ISO 27001:2013 as the most stringent certification for information security management, we will keep improving and deepening o our information security initiatives to ensure we remain safe and secure in light of emerging business needs and the challenging security landscape.”

