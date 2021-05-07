NSE: Sell pressure dominates market activities

Investors lose N167bn

The equities market, yesterday, closed lower to extend downturn as bears maintained their grip following the sell- off that was witnessed on most blue chip firms’ shares. The market breadth closed negative, recording 25 gainers against 21 losers. The All-Share Index dipped 319.08 basis points or 0.8 cent to close at 39,114.73 index points as against 39.433.81 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N167 billion from N20.637 trillion the previous day to N20,470 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 403.51 million shares exchanged in 4,342 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 207.96 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,642 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the Insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of NEM Insurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 57.9 million shares in 301 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Conoil Plc and Courtville Business Solutions topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N18.70 and 22 kobo per share respectively, while Seplat Petroleum Plc followed with 9.99 per cent to close at N604.40 per share. Linkage Assurance Plc added 8.62 per cent to close at 63 kobo per share.

